2 from West Bengal arrested in Odisha with over 17 kg ganja

Berhampur, Dec 8 (PTI) Two persons from West Bengal were arrested by police in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Monday for allegedly smuggling ganja, officials said.

The duo used plastic cricket bats and school bags to hide the contraband, they said.

Personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Berhampur, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Khurda, arrested the accused on Sunday evening, the officials said.

The accused belong to Sagarpara in Murshidabad.

They were arrested from the railway station here with 17.50 kg ganja, the officials said, adding, the duo had train tickets for Kerala.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR BBM RBT