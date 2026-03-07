2 get life term for 1999 killing of Dalit man in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for the murder of a Dalit man in a case dating back to 1999, officials said.

"Additional Sessions Judge (SC/ST) Hemant Kumar convicted Sanjay Tiwari and his brother Sangamlal Tiwari and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each," Special Public Prosecutor Suresh Bahadur Singh said.

On March 19, 1999, Ramlal was found dead inside a tubewell room in his village under the Udaipur Police Station area.

According to the prosecution, his daughter, Shanti, was the first to discover the body.

The post-mortem confirmed that the death was caused by strangulation.

A complaint was lodged by the victim's wife, Parvati Saroj, and police launched an investigation, booking Sanjay Tiwari, Sangamlal Tiwari and Ram Sevak Tiwari.

During the trial, Ram Sevak Tiwari died, while the court found the other two brothers guilty.