2 get life term for murder in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here after being convicted in a four-year-old murder case.

District Government Counsel Yogesh Sharma said the court also slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on each of them.

Chandan Tiwari and Saurabh Singh shot dead one Nikhil over a rivalry in February 2019. A case was lodged against the duo on the complaint of Nikhil's father.

The court of district session judge Abdul Shahid convicted Tiwari and Singh on Friday. PTI COR CDN RHL