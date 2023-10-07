2 girl students injured after being hit by Professor's car at Maharani varsity in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Two female students and a professor were injured after they were knocked down allegedly by a car driven by another teacher inside the campus of Maharani Cluster University here on Saturday morning, police said.

English Professor H Nagaraj, who was behind the wheel of the speeding car was also injured, they said.

Among the injured, Ashwini (19), a B.Com student sustained grevious injuries and is said to be critical while others sustained minor injuries. All of them are being treated at St. Martha's Hospital here.

According to police, the accident occurred when Nagaraj was trying to park his automatic car. Instead of applying the brakes, he accidentally stepped on the accelerator following which his vehicle allegedly hit the two female students.

The vehicle then allegedly collided within a stationary car within the campus premises causing injury to another professor.

“Professor Nagaraj was driving an automatic vehicle and the incident occurred when he was trying to park the vehicle as he hit the accelerator instead of the brake," a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Traffic) Sachin Ghorpade said a case was registered under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused professor.

Since the accused professor who also sustained minor injuries in the accident has been hospitalised, he will be arrested once declared fit by the doctor, police said. PTI AMP ROH