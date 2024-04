Baripada, Apr 16 (PTI) Two girls drowned in a pond in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened in Pratappur village in the Barasahi police station area, they said.

Surekha Nayak (15) and Lily Nayak (17) went to bathe in the village pond when the mishap happened, they added.

A case of unnatural death was registered, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM