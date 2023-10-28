2 girls drown in pond in UP

Bahraich (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Two minor girls drowned in a pond in a village here on Saturday, officials said.

Eight-year-old Mausami and 10-year-old Razia were playing near their houses in Bahbulai Mahada village when they slipped and fell into the pond, Sub Divisional Magistrate Prince Verma said.

A police team reached the spot on receiving information about the incident and fished out the bodies with the help of divers, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they added. PTI COR CDN AS RHL