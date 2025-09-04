2 girls drown in river in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa, Sep 4 (PTI) Two girls drowned in a river in Jharkhand's Garhwa district while taking bath during 'Karam Puja’ festivities, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred within the Ketar police station limits on Wednesday, they said.

The deceased were identified as Budhni Kumari (8) and Sonam Kumari (7).

Officer in-charge of Ketar police station, Arun Kumar Rawani, said, "Around 12 women and girls from Tali and Baksipur villages had gone to take bath in Panda river, as part of rituals." Six girls slipped into the water during the rituals, but the women present at the spot managed to rescue them.

"Two girls were found in an unconscious state and taken to Bhavnathpur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead," Rawani said.