2 girls drown in UP's Chitrakoot

Banda (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) Two minor girls drowned in a water-filled pit which was dug for construction work near a railway station Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Tuesday, police said.

Karvi SHO Upendra Pratap Singh said water was collected in a pit which was dug for the construction of rooms and boundary wall at a railway station in Mohalla Baldau Ganj.

On Tuesday afternoon, two daughters -- Sandhya alias Kalli (7) and Sudha (3) -- of a labourer who was working there drowned in it.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NAV NB NB