2 girls drown while bathing in canal in UP’s Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) Two girls drowned while bathing in a canal here on Thursday , according to police.

Purandarpur SHO Sunil Verma said the incident occurred when three girls ventured into the canal and fell into a deeper section of the water.

Local residents managed to rescue one girl, who was subsequently sent to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Laxmipur for medical treatment, he said.

"Tragically, the other two girls, identified as Anshika (11) and Rubi (12), could not be saved," the SHO added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings were being carried out, the police added.