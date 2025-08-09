2 girls missing after being swept away by river in Odisha

Balasore, Aug 9 (PTI) Two sisters went missing after being swept away by strong currents of the Subarnarekha river in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday, police said.

A search has been started for the two girls, who ventured into the river while playing near the Sikharpur Ghat in Jaleswar, they said.

They belong to the nearby Chakahari village.

After receiving information about the incident, Fire Service and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel launched a search operation, SDPO (Jaleswar) Subrat Behera said.

He said the girls went near the river without the knowledge of their family.

Two teams of firefighters and one ODRAF team are conducting the search, he added.