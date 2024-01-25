2 groups clash after Vallabhbhai Patel's statue pulled down in Ujjain

Ujjain: Members of two communities clashed and pelted each other with stones after the statue of former deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was pulled down by some persons in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday morning, officials said.

Heavy security has been deployed in Makdone area, located about 50 km from the district headquarters, where the incident took place, they said.

In a video of the incident which went viral on social media, a group of people were seen pulling down the statue with a tractor.

They wanted that a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar be installed at the site, instead of Patel's, police sources said.

The statue of Patel was installed at the site close to the Makdone bus stand late Wednesday night, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nitesh Bhargav told PTI over phone that they were inquiring when the statue was installed.

An investigation is underway after which cases would be registered, he said.

Asked about how many people were injured in the stone-pelting, he said, "No one has reported to us about it so far." "Additional police force has been deployed. The situation is completely under control. We have removed the stones that were hurled by (members of) the two communities from the spot in Makdone area," Bhargav said.

So far, prohibitory order (to ban assembly of people) has not been issued, he said.