2 groups in BJP 'clash' over ticket distribution for Amreli LS seat

Amreli, Mar 31 (PTI) Two groups in the BJP allegedly clashed over the selection of Bharat Sutariya as the candidate from Amreli Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat after a meeting organised here to resolve the issue of differences between them over his nomination.

The incident took place on Saturday night after the meeting was organised here under the leadership of former state cabinet minister and BJP's cluster in-charge for Amreli Bhupendra Chudasama, as per some party members.

No police complaint has been filed so far in connection with the incident.

Chudasama said there was no discontent and that Sutariya will remain the BJP's candidate from Amreli.

Some video clips showed a few injured party members lying on beds in a hospital, where a large number of the party workers had gathered, after the alleged clash between the groups led by incumbent MP Naran Kachhadiya and sitting Amreli MLA Kaushik Vekariya.

The group led by Kachhadiya has been apparently unhappy over the BJP announcing the name of district panchayat president Sutariya as the candidate for Amreli seat.

"Four persons approached me and said why I went to complain against Vekariya (in the meeting with Chudasama) and attacked me. They also tried to kidnap me but I managed to escape. I suffered injuries on my face, and they also took away my necklace and mobile phone," BJP worker Hiren Viradiya alleged.

Talking to media persons, Chudasama asserted that Sutariya will continue to remain the BJP's candidate from Amreli.

"There is no discontent...Sutariya will remain the BJP's candidate," he said.

However, former district president of BJP Bharat Kanabar in a post on X, while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah, claimed that casteism was leaving no space for a meritorious and eligible candidate.

"Casteism is the most dreaded bomb that blows away meritocracy. So-and-so seat is considered to belong to Koli society, so-and-so reserved of Patel society, so-and-so belongs to Thakor society or Ahir society or Kshatriya society. Is there any seat reserved for eligible candidates in this??" he said in a post in Gujarati.

All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will witness polling in a single phase on May 7.

Notably, a large number of BJP workers and supporters of local leader Bhikhaji Thakor last Tuesday gathered outside the party office in Modasa town of Arvalli district in Gujarat to protest against the decision to field Shobhna Baraiya, the wife of former Congress MLA Mahendrasinh Baraiya, from the Sabarkantha Lok Sabha seat after Thakor withdrew from the race.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi claimed the fight within the BJP was of "claims over the share of loot".

"The question is what did people in Gujarat get even after the BJP won all 26 seats in 2014 and in 2019. The cost of gas cylinder went up to Rs 1,100 from Rs 400... The BJP should reply when it is going to help the youth of the state out of unemployment," Doshi told reporters. PTI COR KA PD GK