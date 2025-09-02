2 hand grenades found near Manipur MP's house

Imphal, Sep 1 (PTI) Two hand grenades were found near the house of Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba in Imphal on Monday, police said.

The hand grenades were recovered at the main gate of Bal Bidya Mandir School, about 50 metre from the MP's residence at Palace Compound, they said.

CRPF personnel, who are stationed at the school, spotted the grenades, they added.

The bomb disposal squad later found that both the grenades had missing detonators, rendering them incapable of being triggered.

A case was registered at the Porompat police station.

Police said they were investigating which group was behind the incident and what the motive was. PTI CORR SOM