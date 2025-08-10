2 held after seizure of 20 kg ganja from their lugguage at Kalyan station in Maharashtra

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Police have arrested two men after seizing more than 20 kg of ganja valued at Rs 5.18 lakh concealed in their lugguage at Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

A team of the Government Railway Police during patrolling found the movements of the two persons suspicious after they alighted from the Bhubaneswar-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Express at Kalyan on Friday evening, GRP's Senior Police Inspector Vijay Khedekar said.

The two were intercepted and during their checking, the police found 20.685 kilograms of ganja hidden in their lugguage, he said.

The men, identified as Akmal Khan Mohammad Yamin Khan (30) and Abid Majid Shaikh (23), both residents of Mumbra in Thane, were arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

Preliminary inquiries suggested the duo may have procured the contraband from outside Maharashtra, he said.

"We are probing the exact source of the ganja and identifying the intended recipients. The supply chain and possible interstate links are under investigation," he said. PTI COR GK