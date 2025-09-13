2 held, arms recovered in Bihar's Bhojpur

Patna, Sep 13 (PTI) The Bihar Police on Saturday arrested two persons from Bhojpur district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 assault rifle, from their possession, officials said.

During an operation, personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) also recovered pistols and revolvers, besides 76 live cartridges, they said.

“Acting on a tip-off, police conducted searches at the premises of the accused in Shahpur locality... The duo has been arrested,” an official release said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they were extorting money from people in the area, it added. PTI PKD RBT