2 held for abetting suicide of man as they trap him using fake profile of woman for extortion bid

Neemuch (MP), Dec 10 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on the charge of abetting the suicide of a 18-year-old man as they allegedly lured him by creating a fake Instagram profile of a woman before trying to extort Rs 10 lakh, an official said.

One of the accused posed as a police official while demanding the money from him, he said.

Talking to reporters, Neemuch Superintendent of Police Ankit Jaiswal said the victim, Mohit Patidar, committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Manasa police station area on December 8.

During the probe, the police found that Pankaj Dhangar (28) and Kailash Raigar (45) instigated the young man to commit suicide, following which the duo was arrested, he said.

The accused created a fake profile of a young woman on Instagram and engaged in intimate chats with Patidar, he added.

"The two accused reached Patidar's home on December 7, and using the chat as a pretext, threatened him and demanded Rs 10 lakh. One of the accused claimed to be a police officer," Jaiswal said.

But due to the harassment by the accused, Patidar committed suicide the next day, he said.

A case has been registered against both the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Another police official said, "The main accused, Dhangar, created fake Instagram IDs of young women and used them to lure young men. While meeting these young men, Dhangar used to pose as a police officer, while Raigar would act as a relative of the young women." A detailed investigation is underway to confirm how many young men the accused have trapped so far.