2 held for 'assaulting' traffic police officer in Delhi's Timarpur

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an on-duty traffic police officer in north Delhi's Timarpur area, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2:40 pm on Wednesday when Sub-Inspector (Traffic) Suraj Pal Singh was on duty at the Timarpur Traffic Circle, police said.

"Two men riding a scooter began abusing the officer without any provocation. When SI Singh objected, the duo, along with some other unidentified persons present at the spot, turned aggressive and attacked him," a senior police officer said.

A passerby alerted the Police Control Room (PCR), following which a PCR van reached the spot. In the meantime, other traffic staff also rushed to the location.

The two accused were identified as Akbar Hussain and Salman, both aged around 30-35 years. Both were apprehended from the spot, while their accomplices managed to escape, police said.

The injured officer was taken for a medico-legal examination, they added.

Police said a case has been registered at the Timarpur police station under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force used against a public servant in the execution of their official duties), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Legal action has been initiated and efforts are underway to trace the other persons involved in the assault," a senior police officer said. PTI SSJ RC