2 held for 'attack' on BJP MLA in UP's Amroha; 3 police personnel suspended

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Two men have been arrested over an alleged attack on BJP MLA Rajiv Tarara in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, police said on Monday.

Three police personnel, including a senior sub-inspector, have been suspended in connection with the incident, they added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dhanaura was travelling from Mandi Dhanaura towards Amroha to attend a wedding when the incident occurred near a railway crossing on Sunday night.

According to police, a speeding motorcycle hit the MLA's car from behind.

When Tarara's security guard questioned the riders, they allegedly began hurling stones at the vehicle. Police said the accused allegedly abused and manhandled the MLA's security guard and driver, and even issued threats.

Tarara had informed the local police station immediately, but a team reached the spot after about 30 minutes, officials said.

Two accused were apprehended at the scene, while the others fled.

An FIR has been registered and two accused -- Rohit of Shahbazpur Madiya village and Pradeep of Nanaur Mafi village -- have been arrested. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining attackers, the officials said.

Circle Officer, Hasanpur, Pankaj Kumar Tyagi said the situation was brought under control after police intervention.

Taking serious note of the incident, the superintendent of police (SP) has suspended the acting station in-charge, Senior Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar, Mandi Dhanaura town outpost in-charge Jugal Kishore and constable Ankush Malik for alleged negligence.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

Moradabad Range Deputy Inspector General Muniraj spoke to the MLA and assured him of strict action in the matter. PTI COR ABN RC