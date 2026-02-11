2 held for attacking 2 with knives in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men for stabbing two people in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri last month and circulating disturbing videos of the assault on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek alias Akku (19), a resident of Delhi and Nitin (18) from Gurugram.

The police said the accused were tracked and raids were conducted across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar. They were finally apprehended from a private bus plying between Supaul in Bihar and Delhi after a trap was laid near the Delhi-UP border.

They were arrested on Tuesday.

"The incident took place on January 2 around 1.30 pm near K-Block Park in Jahangirpuri when complainant Anshu and his friend Vimal were intercepted by four to five people while returning home," a senior police officer said.

When the duo objected to alleged mocking, they were assaulted with fists before being attacked with knives, resulting in multiple stab injuries to their upper bodies, the officer added.

Two videos of the incident later surfaced online. In one clip, the assailants were seen attacking the victims with knives, while in another, they were heard claiming involvement in two murders and threatening another killing, triggering public outrage, the officer said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed they were planning to murder a man identified as Sartaj from Jahangirpuri. Police said their arrest averted a serious crime. Further investigation is underway," the officer added. PTI BM APL APL