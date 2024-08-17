2 held for attacking Himachal MLA's car in Punjab

Hoshiarpur, Aug 17 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA's car here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Chak Sadhu on Hoshiarpur-Una Road on Friday when Vivek Sharma, the MLA from Kutlehar assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh, was returning to his native place from Jalandhar, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that accused Raj and Pawan Kumar, who were riding a scooter, allegedly broke the rear windshield of the MLA's car with an iron pipe while it was overtaking them.

The accused had no personal enmity with Sharma, police said, adding the duo do not have any criminal record.

The accused are residents of Chak Sadhu in Hoshiarpur and have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Manoj Kumar said. PTI COR CHS RHL