2 held for back-to-back thefts in Delhi's Burari

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Two men, including a habitual offender with over a dozen previous cases, have been arrested in connection with consecutive house thefts in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

Gold and silver jewellery, along with a mobile phone, were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Kunal alias Sunny, 26, a resident of Sant Nagar in Burari, and Hemraj, 37, a resident of Shakarpur.

"On August 29, a resident of Parvatiya Anchal Colony in Sant Nagar reported theft of jewellery and cash worth Rs 25,000 from his house while he was out for a morning walk. Around the same time, another Sant Nagar resident, Vinit Singh, reported the theft of his Samsung Galaxy mobile phone from his house," a senior police officer said.

CCTV camera footage helped police identify Kunal, an active criminal of the area involved in 13 cases of robbery, snatching, burglary, theft and Arms Act violations, they said.

He was apprehended from Baba Colony in Burari on August 31. During interrogation, he admitted to committing both thefts.

"He stole jewellery, cash and a mobile phone and later gave the items to his associate Hemraj in Shakarpur for disposal. He used the stolen cash to pay rent and purchase liquor," an officer said.

Subsequently, Hemraj was arrested in Shakarpur, and the stolen jewellery and phone were recovered from him, police added.

"Kunal was released from jail in February this year and soon resumed his criminal activities. Hemraj, a school dropout, used to work as a labourer but turned to selling stolen goods to make quick money," the officer added. PTI SSJ RHL