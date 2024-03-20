2 held for bid to extort Rs 10 lakh from tempo driver in Thane after posing as cops

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly posing as police and vigilance personnel and trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from the driver of a food grains-laden tempo in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Vitava in Kalwa area at around 5 am on Tuesday.

Four persons, posing as police and vigilance personnel, stopped the tempo which was transporting food grains from neighbouring Mumbai to Adharwadi jail at Kalyan in Thane, Kalwa police station's senior inspector Ashok Uttekar said.

They boarded the tempo, travelled some distance on it, falsely accused its driver of smuggling food grains and demanded Rs 10 lakh from him to spare him of any action, he said.

The accused also assaulted the driver and called up the food grain shop owner reiterating their demand for money, he said.

The shop owner reported the incident to the police following which two of the accused, aged 36 and 40, were arrested, the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the two other persons involved in the offence, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 170 (personating a public servant), 341 (wrongful restraint), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), the police said. PTI COR GK