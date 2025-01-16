2 held for burning police bike, snatching pistol's magazine in Sambhal riots

Sambhal, Jan 16 (PTI) Sambhal police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the November 24 violence in the Nakhasa area, where rioters set a police bike ablaze and looted a pistol magazine.

According to a press release issued by the Sambhal police, Mohsin and Hasnain were identified through CCTV footage.

They were apprehended near the private bus stand on Sambhal-Joya Road. Both were sent to judicial custody.

The two were allegedly involved in a clash in the Pakka Bagh area where several public and private properties were damaged.

On November 19, a local court passed an ex parte order for a survey of a mosque by an advocate commissioner after taking note of a plea of the Hindu side claiming the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 by demolishing a temple.

On November 24, during a second round of surveys, locals clashed with security personnel, leading to a breakout violence that led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN