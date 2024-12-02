2 held for cheating bizman of Rs 18 cr by illegally selling CIDCO land

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons for allegedly duping a businessman of nearly Rs 18 crore by illegally selling him a land owned by the Maharashtra government's agency CIDCO in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The role of some officials of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and revenue department is also under the scanner for allegedly helping the accused in the crime, he said.

The Navi Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday arrested the two accused, identified as Muazzam Maqsood Bhaiji and Ibrahim Bhaiji, on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the official said.

During the probe, the police found their property has been acquired by CIDCO, for which they received compensation, but they later allegedly forged property documents and sold the same plot to the businessman, he said.

The police were also searching for their associates -- Tulsi Jashnani and Gautam. Another accused, Mahesh Alimchandani, died last year, as per the police.

The businessman, Vinay Chawla, in a police complaint filed last year claimed he was lured into investing money in the land, the official said.

The complainant alleged that Jashnani, Alimchandani, some local real estate agents and the arrested accused handed him forged NOCs (no objection certificates) and fraudulent documents of the property, he said.

Search was on for a real estate agent and some others involved in the fraud, the police added. PTI ZA GK