2 held for cheating people on pretext of selling phones on discounted rates

Gurugram, Mar 8 (PTI) Gurugram cyber police arrested two people for allegedly cheating people through social media under the pretext of selling mobile phones at a lower price, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Anupam Banerjee and Ravi Aggarwal, police said.

According to police, the matter came to light in October last year when a man filed a complaint against them for duping him by offering to sell him an iPhone at Rs 43,000. Once they received the payment, they vanished.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused.

Both Banerjee and Aggarwal were arrested on Thursday from Noida, police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested accused used to operate the bank accounts to deposit defrauded money. They would cheat people by creating fake pages on Instagram and luring them with the promise of selling them iPhones at a low price. They would get Rs 30,000 to 40,000. We are questioning the accused", said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber.

The police recovered 17 mobile phones, 40 QR codes, 36 SIM cards, three laptops, 45 ATM cards and 45 bank chequebooks from their possession, police added.