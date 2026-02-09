2 held for cheating people over property deals, college admissions in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating several people by promising them property deals and admissions in reputed colleges in northwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Kumar Gourav alias Rahul (34) and Pranav Sharma (29), allegedly collected large sums of money, often around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, from victims on false promises. They then routed the funds through multiple bank accounts to hide the transfers. The money was later withdrawn in cash and handed over to the main accused, police said.

The arrests followed a complaint by a resident of Delhi's Rohini, who alleged that he was asked to transfer around Rs 4 lakh in 2025 after being assured certain benefits. However, after receiving the amount, the accused neither fulfilled the promise nor returned the money.

During the investigation, several other victims approached the police with similar complaints. According to the police, many of them were promised help in securing admissions for their children in reputed colleges, while others were lured with offers related to property dealings. None of the assurances were fulfilled after the money was received, officials said.

Police have seized an SUV, mobile phones, bank documents, transaction records, and other digital material allegedly used in the crime.

"After gaining their confidence, Rahul collected money through bank transfers and cash. He further revealed that the cheated amount was deliberately routed through multiple financial channels to conceal the money trail,” police said in a statement.

Based on Rahul's statement, the police arrested his accomplice, Pranav. Police said he came into contact with Rahul through a common acquaintance, "who introduced Rahul as a person dealing in property and facilitating admissions." According to the police, Sharma was responsible for crediting the money into bank accounts, which was later withdrawn and handed over to Rahul.

Police mentioned that Rahul, a resident of Patna district in Bihar, was arrested in Mumbai, while Sharma is a resident of Surajmal Vihar in Delhi.

Officials said an investigation is underway to recover the cheated amount, identify others involved, and trace other potential victims who may have been duped similarly, police added.