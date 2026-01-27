2 held for duping man of over Rs 3 lakh in Telegram scam in Faridabad

Faridabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 3,22,000 in a Telegram by luring him with promises of huge profits, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when a resident of NIT-5 in Faridabad filed a complaint saying he received a link on his WhatsApp on November 15, 2025, police said.

Upon clicking the link, he joined a Telegram group where he was lured with the promise of earning substantial profits by completing different tasks. Under the guise of various tasks, the fraudsters tricked him into transferring Rs 3,22,000 to various bank accounts. When the victim later demanded his money back, the accused refused. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station, NIT, the police informed further.

While investigating, a cyber police team arrested the two accused on Monday. They were identified as Om Prakash, a resident of Binsar village and Devendra, a resident of Ram Dev Nagar from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Om Prakash had opened a bank account in his sister's name and made it available to his accomplice Devendra. This account received Rs 45,000 of the fraudulent proceeds. They were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody", Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal said.