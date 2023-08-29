2 held for extorting money from man in Delhi's Dayalpur

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly extorting a man in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, one of the accused was the business partner of the victim. They have been identified as Savir Khan (31), a resident of Moradabad in UP, and Mohammad Arif (31), from UP’s Rampur.

On Monday, a police team led by SHO Dayalpur Atul Tyagi was patrolling in the area and saw that some people gathered in a house in Nehru Vihar.

On checking, the owner of the house -- Furkan Ali -- informed regarding extortion by his business partner in the presence of a Gujarat Police official for recovery of a pending amount, a senior police officer said.

Police found Arif and a person in the Gujarat Police uniform, however, no outside police team reported to Dayalpur police station for visiting the area. Upon asking for an ID card, the person in the uniform tried to mislead the police, but three ID cards of the Gujarat Police were recovered from him, the officer said.

On examination, they confessed their crime and identified themselves as Savir, a hairstylist from Bhuj, Gujarat and friend of Arif, a tailor and business partner of Furkan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

It was found that last year, Savir purchased a car and installed a siren and fake police sticker. He also acquired a police uniform and three ID cards of different designations of Gujarat Police through illegal means, the DCP said.

When his friend Arif told him about pending dues on Furkan, they hatched a plan and reached the victim's house at Nehru Nagar where they threatened and extorted Rs 20,000 in the UPI account of Arif, Tirkey said.

A fake uniform of Gujarat Police, the vehicle used in crime having a police sticker, a siren, three fake IDs and five mobile phones were recovered from them, police added. PTI NIT NIT NB NB