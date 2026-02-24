2 held for extortion call demanding Rs 20 lakh from Faridabad trader

Faridabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh extortion money from a trader in Faridabad and threatening to shoot him if he did not comply, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Sagar (32), a resident of Kumharwada, and Chetan (23) of Azad Nagar, Ballabgarh.

The victim, a resident of Chawla Colony, stated in his complaint that he owns a steel and wooden furniture shop, and on February 22 night, he received a call demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. The trader further said he was threatened that if he did not comply, he would be shot dead.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Ballabgarh City Police Station, and the police arrested the two accused on Monday.

"Both the accused are friends. Accused Sagar previously worked at the complainant's shop. On the night of February 22, they broke the windows of the complainant's shop, called him and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh," Faridabad police spokesperson said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway.