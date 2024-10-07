2 held for gangrape of budding model in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) The Kolkata Police has arrested two persons from the city's Beniapukur area for their alleged involvement in the gangrape of an aspiring model, a senior officer said on Monday.

Four other accused are still absconding, he said.

The incident had taken place on August 9 in a vehicle, where six persons had allegedly raped her, the officer said, adding that the prime accused is a resident of Murshidabad district.

The complaint was lodged with the Beniapukur Police Station in September, he told PTI.

The woman is a resident of Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Search is underway for the other accused, the officer said. PTI SCH RBT