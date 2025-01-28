2 held for house-breaking thefts in Thane; Rs 21.45 lakh copper pipes seized

Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons in connection with several house-breaking thefts in Thane district of Maharashtra and seized from them stolen copper pipes valued at Rs 21.45 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Based on a tip, the police on Monday intercepted a tempo on a road between Bhiwandi and Kalyan and apprehended its two occupants, senior police inspector Janardhan Sonawane said.

During enquiry, the police got to know that the duo along with two other persons had carried out house-breaking thefts at different places in Thane, he said.

The police arrested the two persons, aged 31 and 44 and hailing from Vijaypura in Karnataka, and seized the stolen goods from their possession, he said.

Advertisment

With the arrests, the police have detected three house-breaking theft cases in Narpoli and two in Padgha police station limits, the official said.

Search was on for the other accused, the police added. PTI COR GK