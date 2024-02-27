2 held for illegal slaughter, transportation of cattle meat in Thane

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for illegal slaughter and transportation of cattle meat in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Cattle slaughter is illegal under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1995.

Based on suspicion, a police team conducted checking of a tempo on February 24 near Rajnoli Naka on Nashik-Mumbai road and found two persons were transporting 500-600 kg of cattle meat, the official from Kongaon police station said.

The two vehicle occupants were arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act. PTI COR GK