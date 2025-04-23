2 held for killing Dalit man in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old Dalit man in Amethi, police said on Tuesday.

Shivam Kori (25), a resident of Alam Singh Ka Purwa village, was killed on Monday. His throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anshuman Singh on Monday had said that by the time Kori's family brought him to hospital, he had died.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that the incident took place due to personal enmity.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the SP said that based on the complaint lodged by family members of the deceased, a case has been registered against Maan Singh, Vikas Yadav alias Suraj and two unknown persons under section 103(1) (punishment for murder), 61(2) (party to criminal conspiracy) of the BNS and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Both the named accused persons have been arrested, she said.

Maan Singh told police that Kori had molested his daughter 7-8 months ago, regarding which his family members had lodged a case at Jamo police station.

Kori still used to harass the girl, so Maan Singh decided to kill him with the help of his friend Vikas, the SP said.