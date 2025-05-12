2 held for making obscene video of 70-year-old Rajasthan man, uploading it on internet

Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman and her male companion have been arrested for allegedly uploading an obscene video of an elderly man on a porn website, the police said Monday.

Smriti Jain, a resident of Dodaghat in Uttar Pradesh, and Shanu Kumar( 28), of Vaishali in Bihar, were nabbed by police in Noida and brought to Jaisalmer.

"They were placed under arrest on Saturday," Circle Officer Jaisalmer Roop Singh Inda said, adding the accused are under judicial custody. The police officer added that the accused were suspected of having filmed more such videos, including one in Dausa district.

Jain allegedly made a video of a 70-year-old man being seduced and doing obscene acts with her in Jaisalmer, while Kumar was in the driver's seat. The video was uploaded on a porn site and the matter came to light on May 4.

After the video surfaced, the Jaisalmer police took cognisance of the matter, registered a case at the Tanot police station and launched an investigation.

The video purportedly shows a woman and her companion stop the car at a deserted place and call the old man who was grazing sheep and goats. Later, obscene acts were filmed with the old man.

Recently, another video surfaced in which a woman can be seen doing obscene acts with a man near Dausa. The accused stopped the car on the pretext of asking the man the distance to Dausa.

"The faces were blurred. It is suspected that the accused have made the video. The matter is being investigated," the circle officer said. PTI SDA MPL NSD NSD