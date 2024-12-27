2 held for morphing pictures for loan recovery

Gurugram, Dec 27 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for allegedly morphing photographs of their victims into explicit pictures for loan recovery, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Kapil and Himanshu, they said.

According to police, the accused would receive the data of the victims from a Chinese person for the recovery of loans taken through the Flexi Loan Company App along with their pictures.

Himanshu would then share the data and the pictures with Kapil who would morph them into explicit pictures to put pressure on them to repay the loan, police said.

Police also recovered four mobile phones and SIM cards from their possession. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR HIG HIG