2 held for murder of man in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum

Jamshedpur, Jan 14 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a Common Service Centre (CSC) operator in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, officials said.

Tarapado Mahato, 41, who ran a CSC in Kharia Colony under Ghatsila subdivision, was allegedly shot dead in his office on Monday night.

CSCs are access points for delivery of government services.

One of the assailants entered the centre and fired at him before fleeing on a motorcycle, police said.

Mahato’s wife, Asha Rani Mahato, is the deputy chief of the Ulda Panchayat.

Addressing a press conference, SP (Rural) Rishabha Garg said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed following the incident to nab the assailants.

A country-made pistol, a motorcycle, and two mobile phones were also seized from the accused, Garg said.

A long-standing land dispute appeared to be the motive, the SP said.

Search is underway for other accomplices "still at large", the officer said.

The accused reportedly confessed that they had made a failed attempt on Mahato’s life previously, but succeeded on the second attempt.

Mahato had recently joined MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato-led Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) ahead of the Ghatsila by-poll. PTI BS RBT