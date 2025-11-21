2 held for murdering man in Delhi over harassment of woman, main accused on the run

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A man who was murdered near the railway lines in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar earlier this week, leading police to uncover a revenge-driven plot linked to the victim's alleged harassment of a woman, an official said on Friday.

Police have arrested two men in this connection. However, the main accused remains at large.

"A PCR call was received on November 17 about a body lying in the bushes along the Kirti Nagar railway tracks. A team reached the spot and found the man with deep cuts on his neck. He was identified as Angad. His mobile phone and other belongings were missing," said the police officer.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered, and the police launched an investigation into the matter.

With no eyewitnesses available initially, police began scanning CCTV footage of the area.

The cameras captured Angad near his residence in the company of two men, identified as Amar and his cousin, Satyendra Chaudhary (39).

"The team traced and apprehended Satyendra. During interrogation, he disclosed the involvement of Amar's father, Harish Chandra (56), in the conspiracy. Harish was subsequently arrested," said the officer.

During the probe, the investigators found out that Angad had befriended Amar's sister sometime earlier. He, however, began misbehaving with her later, and allegedly sent her abusive messages and threatened to leak objectionable videos.

Despite repeated warnings and attempts by the family to mediate, the victim continued the harassment, police said.

"Amar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, came to Delhi on November 14 and stayed with Satyendra. The duo decided to eliminate the victim.

"On November 16, they went to Angad's home but dropped their plan due to the presence of CCTV cameras in the area. Instead, they invited him to the railway lines on the pretext of consuming liquor and resolving the dispute," the officer added.

Police said that after drinking together, the accused overpowered Angad and slit his neck using a paper cutter knife. They fled the city soon after, while Harish remained in constant touch with them during the act.

During the investigation, police recovered the weapon and the victim's mobile phone. Amar, who allegedly executed the killing, is currently absconding, and efforts are on to nab him, he added.