2 held for opening fire at car showroom manager in Faridabad

Faridabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Police have arrested two youths for allegedly opening fire at a car showroom manager near the office of local MP and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the accused hit a drunk biker with their car. This led to a heated argument between them.

Rinku Sagar, the manager of a car showroom located near Gurjar's office, intervened and the accused opened fire at him, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was discharged after treatment and the biker was admitted to Sarvodaya Hospital, they said. A case was registered and an investigation was initiated, police said.

The two accused -- Puneet and Surjeet -- were arrested on Wednesday. Police recovered an illegal pistol from their possession. Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI COR HIG HIG