2 held for rape, murder of 70-year-old woman in Assam

Jorhat, Dec 13 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Assam’s Jorhat district on Saturday for allegedly raping and murdering a 70-year-old woman, police said.

The body of the elderly woman was recovered from a drain in Mohabondha tea estate on Thursday morning, they said.

“The woman was reportedly missing since the previous evening. After the body was spotted by locals, they informed us. Inputs from the locals and leads picked up by our sniffer dogs led to the two accused,” a police officer said.

The duo confessed to the crime during interrogation, another officer said.

“They are daily wage labourers. We are investigating the case from all angles,” she added. PTI SSG RBT