2 held for rape of teenage girl in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and another person for abetting the crime in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Sunday. The 30-year-old man took the victim to the house of the other accused, aged 29, in Karanjade area on September 19 and raped her, said assistant police inspector Vijay Kamble from Kalamboli police station.

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the two men were arrested the same day and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64(1) (rape) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. PTI COR GK