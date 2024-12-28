2 held for recent grenade attack on police station in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) The Punjab Police has arrested two people for allegedly carrying out a grenade attack on the Islamabad police station in Amritsar recently, officials said on Saturday.

The attack was carried out in the early hours of December 17, though no one was injured in it.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday said the special operation cell in Amritsar busted a narco-terror module being operated by controllers from abroad.

"Gurjeet Singh from Dande in Amritsar and Baljit Singh from Chhapa in Tarn Taran have been arrested. The arrested persons carried out a grenade attack on Islamabad Police Station on December 17, 2024," the DGP said in a post on X.

So far, 1.4 kg of heroin, a hand grenade and two pistols have been seized, he said.

"Further investigations are on to uncover the entire network," the DGP added.

In a statement later, the DGP said that the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, received secret information that US-based hardcore drug smuggler Sandeep Singh alias Seepu is running a smuggling network and getting consignments of drugs and weapons from Pakistan to supply them in India through his associates.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, the teams of SSOC Amritsar arrested one Gurjeet Singh and seized 1.4 kg of heroin from his possession, he said.

The DGP said that the meticulous investigations and sustained follow-up in the arrest of Gurjeet Singh revealed that he, along with his accomplice Baljit Singh, carried out the grenade attack on the Islamabad police station on the instructions of a foreign-based person introduced to him by Sandeep Seepu.

He said that further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the terrorist organisation behind the attack and identify the person who gave the instructions for the attack.

After an explosion-like noise was heard at the Islamabad police station on December 17, the Punjab Police dubbed it an "attack" and the DGP ordered strict action against the perpetrators.

The explosion was heard in the early hours of the day, causing panic in the area. Some locals put the time at around 3.15 am.

The DGP visited Amritsar the same day where he held a meeting with police officers to review the law-and-order situation and directed the officers concerned to ensure professional policing and take strict action against the perpetrators.

A few grenade attacks on police stations have been reported from the state in recent times, though no one was injured in those incidents.

Two days after the Amritsar incident, a similar attack was reported from Gurdaspur district.

On December 30, three suspected Khalistani terrorists allegedly involved in the grenade attack at the police establishment in Gurdaspur were killed in an encounter in Pilibhit in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Police. PTI SUN IJT