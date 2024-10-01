2 held for robbing Delhi businessman of 4 kg gold

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the case of a businessman being robbed of 4 kgs of gold jewellery in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area soon after he alighted from an autorickshaw, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as, Tarun Bag (36) and Santu Manna (36), who were working as labourers with the goldsmith.

Police said that on the intervening night of September 26 and 27, a PCR call was received regarding the snatching of three bags of gold ornaments weighing around 4.420 kilograms at Gulabi Bagh police station.

"After the call, staff was immediately sent to the spot and the complainant Kashinath Dollai told police that he was going to Himachal Pradesh with his employee Arup Mehta to sell gold," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

Dollai told the police that he and Mehta reached Subzi Mandi Railway station, and three scooters that were chasing them, snatched the bags and fled.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered, police said.

The two accused were arrested on Wednesday. During interrogation, they confessed to their crime and named the other associates involved in the case, DCP Meena said.

Police have recovered 224 grams of gold from their possession. Multiple teams have been formed and dispatched to neighbouring states to arrest the remaining accused in the case, DCP Meena added. PTI BM HIG