2 held for Rs 6.5 lakh liquor shop burglary in Delhi's Patel Nagar

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two burglars for allegedly breaking into a wine shop in central Delhi's Patel Nagar and stealing around Rs 6.5 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Ravi alias Ganja, 28, and Arun alias Chobha, 23. Both are history-sheeters and residents of Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, they said.

According to police, the burglary took place on the intervening night of July 30 and 31.

"The shop manager reported the theft, following which a case was registered at the Patel Nagar Police Station. A team was formed to investigate the case. During the probe, police scanned CCTV footage from the area. Two men with covered faces were spotted near the crime scene," said the police officer.

The officer said that with continuous monitoring, one of them was identified as Ravi alias Ganja, and he was arrested along with Arun.

A total of Rs 4.81 lakh in stolen cash was recovered from them, police said.

Police added that with their arrest, four cases of burglary and theft have been worked out. These include three e-FIRs registered at the Patel Nagar Police Station. PTI BM RHL