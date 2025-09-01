2 held for sacrilege in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in an act of sacrilege in Kuniyan area of Poonch district, police said on Monday.

Police also seized a vehicle used to commit the act, a police spokesperson said.

The two were booked under section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the offense of deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

A search is also underway to nab other accused, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS VN VN