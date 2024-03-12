2 held for 'sexual assault' of woman in Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a woman along a stretch of the Basanti Highway in West Bengal, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

In her police complaint, the 20-year-old said that she was sexually assaulted by three men on Sunday during an evening drive.

Based on the complaint, the two were arrested near the Pragati Maidan Police Station area, the officer said.

One of the accused is still at large, and efforts are underway to nab him, he said.

Police are also trying to procure the CCTV footage of the spot as part of its investigation, he added. PTI SUS RBT