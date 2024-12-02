Two held for smuggling marijuana worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Two Indian nationals were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly smuggling into the country marijuana worth Rs 10 crore, the customs department said on Monday.

The accused were intercepted after they arrived from Phuket, Thailand on November 26, it said in a statement.

On examination of one of their trolley bags, 17 "polythene pouches containing green-coloured narcotics substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana weighing 9,979 grams (net weight)" were found, the customs said.

When this material was subjected to a diagnostic test, prima facie it appeared to be ganja/marijuana, it said, adding that the value of the substance is around Rs 10 crore.