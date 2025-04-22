2 held for smuggling out foreign currency worth Rs 91 lakh at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Two men were arrested for trying to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 91 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The accused were intercepted when they were proceeding to depart for Bangkok on Sunday.

"Personal & baggage checks led to recovery of the concealed foreign currency. The passengers admitted that the currency was meant to be smuggled abroad," the customs said in a post on X.

A total of 96,000 Euros, having a value of Rs 91.72 lakh, were seized from the "two Indian male passengers", it said. PTI AKV RHL