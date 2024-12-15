2 held for smuggling Rs 12 lakh sandalwood in Maharashtra's Latur

Latur (Maharashtra), Dec 15 (PTI) Police have seized 152 kg of sandalwood valued at Rs 12.08 lakh which was allegedly being smuggled and arrested two persons in this connection in Maharashtra's Latur district, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Ausa on a highway here on Saturday night, a police release said.

During inspection of the vehicle, the police found logs of sandalwood valued at Rs 12.08 lakh, indicating its smuggling, it said.

Two persons, aged 30 and 50 and hailing from Barshi and Ausa here, were arrested, the police said, adding efforts were on to nab another absconding accused.

The accused have been booked under relevant legal provisions, they added.

Sandalwood is protected under the Forest Act due to its high value.

Permission is required from the forest department at the time of harvest and transport of sandalwood, which is primarily used for extraction of sandal oil. PTI COR GK