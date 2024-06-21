2 held for stabbing man to death in Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a 48-year-old man in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area, police on Friday said.

The accused have been identified as Imran (32), a history-sheeter involved in five cases including robbery, snatching and theft and Mujahid (19), they said.

"On June 18, we got a PCR call that a man identified as Manoj Kumar was stabbed near Welcome Metro Station in Seelampur. Victim was taken to JPC Hospital, where he succumbed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The officer further said that an FIR was registered and a team was formed to nab the accused.

"We later identified Imran and Mujahid who were arrested and told police that they spotted the victim, standing alone next to his motorcycle in the dark, speaking on the mobile phone,” he said.

“They tried to snatch his phone but when the victim resisted, Mujahid stabbed him in the chest. They robbed the mobile and fled," said the DCP, adding that further investigation into the matter has been started. PTI BM NB NB