2 held from Jharkhand for duping people on pretext of customer care services

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men from Jharkhand for allegedly duping several people on pretext of customer care services by running online advertisements, officials said on Tuesday.

The fraudsters were identified as Mustaqeem Ansari (31) and Mohammad Rizwan Ansari (26) -- both residents of Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said.

An FIR was registered on August 9 last year after a woman, a resident of Vasant Kunj, alleged that she searched the customer care number of Punjab National Bank online and she called on the alleged mobile number mentioned on the website, they said.

"After the victim called on the given number, the accused asked her to download Rust Desk Application and took access of her phone and account related information. Later, a total amount of Rs 5.45 lakh was debited from her bank account," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The officer said that during investigation, beneficiary details of alleged transactions were sought from the concerned banks and analysed and it was found that the cheated money from all beneficiary bank accounts was withdrawn from the ATMs in Deoghar.

"A total money trail of Rs 15 lakhs was found in alleged bank accounts and on checking on NCRP, total eight complaints were found linked to alleged calling number," the DCP said.

A team, which was formed and sent to Deoghar, arrested Mustaqeem and Rizwan, he said, adding further investigation is on into the matter. PTI BM AS AS